Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Olive Township that occurred early Saturday morning.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots fired on VanBuren Street near 104th Avenue at around 3:15 a.m.
According to police, a dark-colored sedan stopped in front of the residence, and those inside the vehicle fired multiple shots. No one was injured, but the home was struck by several rounds.
After the shots were fired, the suspects in the vehicle fled the area.
The incident remains under investigation, according to Sgt. Jon Knott of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
