OCEANA COUNTY — The body of a missing woman from Ottawa County was found Tuesday, according to Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast.
Lisa Ann Casler was believed to be out near the Pine Forest Campground, near Hesperia, hiking and birding on Saturday. On Monday, her employer called authorities after she didn't show up for work.
Authorities in Oceana County started searching for Casler at about 4 p.m. Monday and continued searching until 1 a.m. Tuesday. The search then continued later Tuesday morning.
Mast said a Michigan State Police K-9 unit found her body about 1,500 feet away from her vehicle near the campground. He said there are no signs of foul play or injury, and that it may have been a medical problem, exposure, or a combination of the two.
An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.
Casler lived in Coopersville and worked for Ottawa County. She was an avid birder, according to police.
Several police and fire departments were part of the search, including agencies out of Ottawa, Muskegon and Newaygo counties, and the state police.
