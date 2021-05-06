The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office has located the driver who struck and killed a black bear on Mercury Drive in Grand Haven Township late Tuesday night.
According to police, the driver was a 25-year-old Grand Haven woman. She was not injured in the crash, and was the only occupant of her vehicle, which sustained little damage.
