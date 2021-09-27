Update: Police said Willard Penna was found safe at about 5 p.m. Monday by a Holland Police Department K-9 unit and reunited with his family.
HOLLAND TWP. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of a missing person from Holland Township.
The family of Willard Penna, 87, reported that the man left his home, near the intersection of James Street and 120th Avenue, at about 9 a.m. Monday. His location is currently unknown.
Police are concerned for Penna's well-being due to his medical condition.
Penna's clothing description is unknown aside from blue jeans and gray shoes. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall; and weighs 230 pounds. He has short-cut gray hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Penna is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.
