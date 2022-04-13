The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office assisted Grand Haven Department of Public Safety in conducting a "high-risk" traffic stop early Wednesday morning.
Sgt. Jeremy Baum said a vehicle crashed several times and failed to stop for police before eventually stopping on U.S. 31 near Ferris Street. The driver was taken into custody and found to have a medical condition, Baum said. He was immediately transported to North Ottawa Community Hospital.
"There were no other incidents in the area," Baum said, referring to many social media posts about a heavy police presence in the area. "I'm unsure why all the other chatter on Facebook."
