GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Police are investigating a “suspicious incident” in which a man allegedly grabbed an 8-year-old girl at the Grand Haven Walmart store Sunday afternoon.
According to Sgt. Chris Dill of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the store at 14700 U.S. 31 just south of Grand Haven. Police say an 8-year-old girl was approached by an unknown male, who grabbed her arm. When the girl’s mother became aware of this, she pulled her daughter away from the man, who police say quickly walked away.
(0) comments
