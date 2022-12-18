GRAND HAVEN TWP. — An armed man barricaded himself and a family member inside a room at the Courtesy Motel on Friday evening, police said.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic situation at the motel, which is located at 15877 Lake Michigan Drive. Upon arrival, deputies were told the suspect was armed with a knife and had barricaded himself in the room with another family member. The suspect was making threats, police said, and refused to leave the room.
On-scene negotiations with the suspect were eventually successful; he allowed the family member to leave the room. A short time later, the suspect surrendered without further incident and was taken into custody on multiple charges.
No one was injured; the suspect’s name is being withheld pending arraignment.
