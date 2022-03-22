Police are on the scene of a potential standoff in the Forest Park subdivision of Grand Haven Township.
According to Capt. Jake Sparks with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, police are responding to a "critical incident" in the 13600 block of Hofma Court after receiving a call that a 40-year-old woman was in possession of a firearm and shots had been fired in the home.
At this point, the woman is still inside the home, Sparks said shortly before 3 p.m. Two family members who were inside at the onset of the incident have since exited the residence.
Neighbors are asked to shelter in the basement of their homes, and the public is asked to avoid the area.
Critical response units and crisis negotiators are on the scene attempting to establish contact with the woman inside the home.
According to a reporter on the scene, police have roads blocked at the intersection of Hofma and Forest Park drives, as well as at Hofma and Thornapple drives.
Grand Haven Area Public Schools sent an email to parents that the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office has requested no school buses enter Forest Park until the situation is resolved. Students who live in the subdivision will remain at their schools until the all-clear is given. Parents can pick up their children at their school buildings.
