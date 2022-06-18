Grand Haven Department of Public Safety officers responded to a report of a stolen car and a person with a gun at Grand Haven City Beach shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday.
Police arrested several juveniles from Grand Rapids following a foot pursuit. Two stolen cars, a firearm, and other stolen property were recovered from the scene.
The suspects were arrested on several charges and the investigation is ongoing, according to Capt. Lee Adams.
