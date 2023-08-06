CROCKERY TWP. — Police have confirmed that a vehicle recovered from Bruce’s Bayou off the Grand River on Sunday morning was unoccupied.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and emergency first responders gathered at Bruce’s Bayou after fishermen in the area reported seeing a large splash, then observing the vehicle in the water.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Dive Team recovered the vehicle, and confirmed it was unoccupied. Police are continuing to investigate how the car ended up in the water.
