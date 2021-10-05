Police have released more information regarding a pickup truck that struck a pedestrian in Robinson Township and then sped off late Sunday afternoon.
A 72-year-old Spring Lake man walking west along Green Street shortly before 6 p.m. was struck by a white Ford F-150 pickup truck. He remained hospitalized Tuesday, police said, and is being treated for broken bones and internal injuries, but is expected to recover.
