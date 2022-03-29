COOPERSVILLE — Ottawa County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Coopersville High School shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a tip that there was possibly a subject on campus threatening self-harm with a firearm.
Shortly after arrival, the deputies located the subject in the school's parking lot and the investigation revealed that there was a firearm in the subject's vehicle.
