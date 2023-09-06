ALLENDALE TWP. — A 20-year-old Jenison woman suffered minor injuries when her Jeep rolled over following a crash on M-45 on Tuesday evening.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, a 22-year-old Allendale man was driving west on Lake Michigan Drive in an Infiniti and entered the Michigan U-turn lane near Library Lane. When he entered westbound M-45, he failed to yield to the Jeep. The two vehicles collided, and the Jeep rolled onto its roof.
Police said the woman received minor injuries in the crash and transported herself to Corewell Health Zeeland Hospital. The male was not injured. Eastbound M-45 was closed for an hour due to the crash.
At the same time, another crash occurred nearby. Police say an 18-year-old Allendale man was traveling north on 60th Avenue south of Warner in a Chevrolet Malibu when he lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled several times.
Police say the man suffered “non-life threatening injuries” and was transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
