The driver of a pickup truck that rolled over into a Crockery Township ditch Tuesday evening was transported to a hospital in critical condition.
The one-vehicle crash happened on 130th Avenue, south of Wilson Street, shortly after 6:30 p.m. The truck was southbound when it went off the road at a high rate of speed, police said. The driver lost control of the vehicle, it struck a culvert and "cart-wheeled," according to a nearby homeowner who was outside at the time and witnessed the crash. The truck landed upside down in the ditch.
Police said the 39-year-old Crockery Township man driving the 2005 Chevy Silverado was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was the lone occupant, according to Sgt. Christopher Dill of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
Police on the scene said the driver's injuries were critical but not believed to be life-threatening. He suffered back and lower extremity injuries, and was transported by a North Ottawa Community Hospital ambulance to Hackley Hospital in Muskegon.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
