Muskegon Township police are investigating a homicide after they responded to a car crash on northbound US-31 and found the driver with a gunshot wound.
Police say they responded to US-31 in the Muskegon River flats just before noon Wednesday for an accident. The vehicle had left the roadway and was in the swamp. Responding officers located the driver with a single gunshot wound.
