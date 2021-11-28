ALLENDALE TWP. – Police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a Flint-area teen injured.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a single-vehicle hit and run crash on West Campus Drive west of 48th Avenue.
Police said the suspect was driving east on West Campus Drive in a Dodge Avenger when they lost control of the vehicle on the icy roadway. The vehicle left the road and struck a tree. The driver fled the scene on foot, while the passenger, a 19-year-old woman from the Flint area, suffered a serious leg injury and was transported to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in stable condition.
Police said efforts to locate the driver have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.