The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 22-year-old Spring Lake woman.
Kelsey Ordaz was last seen by her family on Thursday, Dec. 4, when she walked away from their home on the 14000 block of Hickory Street in Spring Lake Township. She has not been seen since.
According to police, Ordaz is "cognitively delayed and functions with a mental status of a 12-year-old." She is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs around 220-250 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair that falls past her shoulders.
She was last seen wearing a dark teal jacket with black leggins and a black T-shirt with pink flowers printed on it. She was also wearing white athletic shoes with red flowers, and was carrying a camouflage backpack.
Anyone with information on Ordaz's whereabouts are asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.
