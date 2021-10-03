ROBINSON TWP. – Police are searching for a white Ford F-150 that was involved in a hit-and-run on Green Street near Felix’s Marina on Sunday.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the hit-and-run around 6 p.m. Sunday. A pedestrian who was walking west on the shoulder of Green Street was hit from behind by a vehicle. The truck did not stop, according to police, and continued west down Green Street.
The pedestrian who was hit was transported to North Ottawa Community Hospital with injuries.
The vehicle is described as a white Ford F-150, from 2006-2010, with a slight lift kit. The vehicle will have damage to the passenger side mirror.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Silent Observer at 877-887-4536, or the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 800-249-0911.
