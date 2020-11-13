ALLENDALE TWP. — Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched at 4:42 p.m. Friday to a robbery that just occurred at a cellphone store in Allendale Township.
The preliminary police investigation at the scene showed that five unknown suspects entered the Verizon store at 6370 Lake Michigan Drive and demanded that employees give them access to the safe. The suspects then removed an undetermined number of cellphones from the store and left the area.
