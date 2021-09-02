The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety is requesting the public's assistance in identifying two people in connection with the armed robbery at the T-Mobile store on the city's north side on Aug. 18.
If you recognize the individuals pictured, contact GHDPS Detective Bureau at 616-842-3460 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.
