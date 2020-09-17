UPDATE: Police said Thursday afternoon that Jose has been located and is safe.
HOLLAND TWP. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing Holland-area man.
Jose Angel Cuellar IV, 26, of Holland Township, was last seen at Sam's Club on North Park Drive on Holland's north side on Sept. 15. He was last seen wearing his Sam's Club work uniform.
Family has not had any contact with him since. Jose does not have a vehicle.
If you have any information about Jose, call 911.
