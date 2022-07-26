The Michigan State Police are asking for assistance in locating a missing person.
Logan Thayer Sweet — a white male, approximately 6 feet tall and 240 pounds — was last seen on July 24 in Grand Rapids, where he attended a concert at The Listening Room.
Sweet, who has brown hair and green eyes, was last seen driving his Kawasaki 640 sports bike, which is a dark gray color. He was wearing a blue helmet with many bright accenting colors.
Any information on Sweet's whereabouts can be shared with Jeff Olney at the Michigan State Police Wayland Post at 269-792-2213. You can also call the Allegan County Central Dispatch at 269-673-3899.
