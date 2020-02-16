Police are seeking information on a sexual assault alleged to have occurred during a party at an Allendale Township apartment complex early Sunday morning.
The victim said that she was at a party when an unknown male sexually assaulted her at about 3:30 a.m., according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
