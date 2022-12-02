Windy with a few showers early then precipitation changing to a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
MUSKEGON - The West Michigan Enforcement Team (WEMET) in Muskegon recent seized a significant amount of illegal drugs.
According to Lt. Andrew Ambrose, the team executed a search on the 900 block of Fleming Street on Thursday. Detectives seized more than 230 grams of suspected fentanyl, 145 grams of suspected cocaine and 30 grams of crystal methamphetamine. A 9-mm Glock pistol with an extended magazine was also found in the home.
