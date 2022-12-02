Drug Bust

The West Michigan Enforcement Team (WEMET) seized drugs and weapons during a bust in Muskegon on Thursday. The photo has been altered to block out any investigative numbers on the packaging.

 Courtesy photo / WEMET

MUSKEGON - The West Michigan Enforcement Team (WEMET) in Muskegon recent seized a significant amount of illegal drugs.

According to Lt. Andrew Ambrose, the team executed a search on the 900 block of Fleming Street on Thursday. Detectives seized more than 230 grams of suspected fentanyl, 145 grams of suspected cocaine and 30 grams of crystal methamphetamine. A 9-mm Glock pistol with an extended magazine was also found in the home.

