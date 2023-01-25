CROCKERY TWP. — Police say they are "still working heavily" on the investigation of a fatal shooting Monday night that resulted in the death of 41-year-old Keith Gardner of Nunica.
That's according to Capt. Jake Sparks, of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, who said Tuesday that no charges have been filed and that all family members who were in the home at the time of the shooting incident "have been and are being interviewed" by detectives.
Two teenage children and Gardner’s spouse were home at the time of the shooting and were not injured, Sparks said. Police said a "domestic situation" led to Gardner being shot in the abdomen.
“No arrests have been made and no suspects remain outstanding," Sparks said.
First responders arrived to the home in the 17300 block of 120th Avenue at 10:45 p.m. Monday. Gardner was transported to a Muskegon-area hospital, where he died of his injury.
“Investigators are continuing to establish the details that led up to the shooting and this remains an active investigation,” Sparks said.
