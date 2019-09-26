BLENDON TWP. — A Grand Rapids man was injured when his car was hit by an SUV whose driver ran a red light Thursday afternoon in Ottawa County's Blendon Township, police said.
Ottawa County deputies responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of 48th Avenue and Port Sheldon Street shortly before 4 p.m.
The preliminary police investigation at the scene showed that a 32-year-old Jenison woman was driving her 2015 GMC Terrain south on 48th when she disregarded the red light at Port Sheldon and struck a westbound 2017 Subaru Forrester.
The Forrester was driven by a 47-year-old Grand Rapids man, who was transferred to Metro Hospital in Grand Rapids by a Life EMS ambulance. He was suffering from leg and head injuries, said Sgt. Christopher Dill of the Sheriff's Office.
The initial collision with the Forrester pushed that vehicle into two other vehicles that were stopped at the intersection.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
