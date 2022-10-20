The city of Grand Haven is urging the community to beware of scammers, particularly those posing as Michigan Gas Utility employees.
MGU will never: threaten or try to scare you; disconnect you on short notice; nor demand payment by third-party apps.
When in doubt, hang up and call Michigan Gas Utilities at 800-401-6402.
