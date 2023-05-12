The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of vehicle break-ins at area parks and sporting invents.
Two incidents occurred during youth sporting events in Holland Township on Saturday, May 6, then thieves broke windows of locked vehicles and stole purses and wallets that had been left in vehicles.
Several thousand dollars of purses and cash were stolen, according to police, along with credit cards, checks and IDs.
Several other vehicles were broken into at a Tallmadge Township park on Sunday, May 7.
On Monday and Tuesday, May 8-9, the stolen IDs were used to pass stolen checks at area banks. The checks had been stolen from sporting events in Indiana and totaled more than $13,000.
The Sheriff’s Office has released a photograph of a female suspect who passed the stolen checks, along with the vehicle she was driving. When she was confronted by bank personnel, she fled the store.
If anyone has information about these incidents, or is able to identify the suspect, contact the Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-SILENT (745368) or visit mosotips.com.
Police advise people not to leave valuables inside your vehicle, and to always lock your vehicle. If you must leave valuables in your car, they should be stored inside the locked trunk or hidden out of site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.