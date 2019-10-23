POLKTON TWP. — The husband of a woman who suffered a gunshot wound at their Coopersville-area home earlier this week has been charged in the shooting.
Jaron Paul Chatman, 25, was arraigned in an Ottawa County courtroom Wednesday afternoon on charges of reckless discharge of a firearm causing serious injury and felony firearms. Bond was set at $35,000 and he is being lodged in the Ottawa County Jail.
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the home in the 16600 block of 80th Avenue in Polkton Township at about 5:30 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, deputies located a 24-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
Deputies and Coopersville/Polkton Township firefighters provided care to the victim before she was turned over to Life EMS paramedics. Emily Marie Chatman was then transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, where she remains in critical condition, said Capt. Mark Bennett of the Sheriff's Office.
Circumstances that led up to the shooting are still being investigated by Sheriff's Office detectives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.