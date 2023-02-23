The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office has authorized three felony criminal charges against a woman who allegedly drove while intoxicated and crashed into another vehicle, killing a 53-year-old Twin Lake man.
Latitia Pimpleton, 23, of Grand Rapids, faces the charges of operating while intoxicated causing death, fleeing a police officer and illegally possessing a weapon for her actions early Tuesday in Muskegon County.
