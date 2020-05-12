Deputies Matt VanLiere, right, and Aaron Overway place a wreath at the Ottawa County Police Officers Memorial on Sunday. The annual Police Week memorial service was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Courtesy photo
Deputy Matt VanLiere observes a moment of silence at the Ottawa County Police Officers Memorial on Sunday.
Deputies Matt VanLiere, left, and Aaron Overway pose with the Ottawa County Police Officers Memorial.
