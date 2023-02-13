EAST LANSING — According to the MSU Police and Public Safety Facebook page, there is currently an active shooter event on campus.
The post, which was published at around 9 a.m. Monday, reads:
MSU ALERT: There have been shots fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus. Please secure-in-place immediately. Police are active on scene. More information to follow.
In an email sent to media outlets, the university said the following:
Shots have been fired at Michigan State University and police are warning of an active shooter. The incident occurred at 8:18 p.m. inside Berkey Hall. Police are actively working to secure the location. Suspect is still at large and believed to be on foot.
All persons on campus and in neighboring community should immediately shelter in place and secure the room they are in.
