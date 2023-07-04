Grand Haven's south pier was closed Tuesday late afternoon after police received reports of a man brandishing a pistol.
"Several people were interviewed and searched without locating a firearm," said Jeff Hawke, director of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety. "Given the situation and the large crowd, the decision was made to close the pier."
