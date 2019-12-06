A fire in the ceiling of Automatic Spring Products Corp., 803 Taylor Ave., forced the evacuation of the building shortly after 4 p.m. Friday. The fire was caused by some sort of mechanical malfunction of the furnace inside the manufacturing plant, said Grand Haven Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke. The fire traveled up a wall and into the ceiling and roof.
Firefighters had to strip away layers of a 20-by-20-foot portion of the roof and use fire extinguishers to put out the blaze. Hawke said they couldn’t use water because of the hazardous materials inside the building.
It was a “time-consuming process,” Hawke said, and took nearly two hours to completely extinguish. No one was hurt.
The Grand Haven Township and Ferrysburg fire departments assisted at the scene.
