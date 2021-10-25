A teenager running along an Allendale-area road Monday was struck by a car and taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.
Two subjects were running southbound on 64th Avenue near Pierce Street when a southbound vehicle struck one of them shortly before 3 p.m. The runner who was struck, a 17-year-old Allendale Township boy, was transported by a Life EMS ambulance to Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids.
