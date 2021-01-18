The Georgetown Township father of a disabled boy who drowned in a pool was sentenced to prison Monday.
On one count of involuntary manslaughter, Timothy Koets was sentenced to 2-15 years, and will be turned over to the Michigan Department of Corrections. On a fourth-degree child abuse charge, he was sentenced to one year in prison. On a charge of controlled substance obtained by fraud, he was sentenced to minimum of two years in prison.
