A Dean Transportation school bus driver was cited after running a red light and causing a traffic crash that injured the other driver Wednesday morning in Grand Haven.
The school bus was carrying four "school-aged children," according to a press release from the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety. The press release did not report any injuries from the children.
Grand Haven Area Public Schools later Wednesday confirmed that the children on the bus were not students in the Grand Haven district.
The bus driver, a 42-year-old Hamilton woman, was driving west on Robbins Road when she failed to stop at a red light at Ferry Street at 7:37 a.m., police said. The bus struck a vehicle that had the right of way.
"The car had heavy front damage," police said in the press release.
The driver of the vehicle, a 49-year-old Grand Haven woman, was transported to Trinity Health–Grand Haven with "non-life-threatening injuries."
