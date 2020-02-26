Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Occasional snow showers. Quite windy early. High around 25F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.