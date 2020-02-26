MUSKEGON — Crews from multiple emergency response departments were searching Lake Michigan on Tuesday night and Wednesday on a report of a missing man from Muskegon who is presumed drowned, according to police.
Ramal Roby, 31, was reported missing Tuesday at 8:17 p.m. Muskegon police officers arrived at the lake that night near Beach Street, south of Pere Marquette Park, to search the waters for him.
