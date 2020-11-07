The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Office of Highway Safety and Planning, will be participating in a seat belt enforcement campaign beginning Monday, Nov. 9, through Sunday, Nov. 29.
The continued goal of the Click It or Ticket campaign is to reduce serious injury and fatal traffic crashes that occur with the lack of seat belt use. With this goal in mind, deputies will be looking for seat belt violations for drivers and passengers, and children who are required to be in a car seat.
