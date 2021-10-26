A Spring Lake woman was injured when a semi-truck ran a red light and struck her vehicle shortly before noon Tuesday.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the 35-year-old Spring Lake woman was traveling west on Hayes Street in Grand Haven Township and had a green light as she approached the intersection at U.S. 31. A semi-truck being driven by a 60-year-old man from Sauk Village, Illinois, was northbound on the highway and drove through a red light and collided with the woman’s vehicle.
