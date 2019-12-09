Semi runs red light on US 31 and injures Illinois woman

WEST OLIVE — Police said a semi-truck ran a red light on southbound U.S. 31 and collided with a car traveling east on Port Sheldon Road on Monday afternoon.
The woman driving the car was injured in the crash, said Sgt. Eric Westveer of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The 23-year-old Naperville, Illinois, resident was transported by an AMR ambulance to Holland Hospital, where she was listed in fair condition.
Police responded to the crash at the Olive Township intersection at 1:18 p.m.
The police investigation at the scene showed that a semi driven by a 49-year-old White Cloud man failed to stop for the red light at Port Sheldon Road. A 2015 Ford Edge was eastbound on Port Sheldon with a green light, and the semi struck the Edge in the driver's door.
Southbound U.S. 31 was closed for about an hour for the crash investigation.
