Local emergency responders and veterans gathered at the American Legion Post 28 in Grand Haven on Sunday to remember those lives lost in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
The Patriots Day program featured opening remarks by 2nd Vice Commander Ron Streng, and a prayer by Chaplain Duane Smith. ]
Guest speakers included Grand Haven Mayor Catherine M. McNally; Jeffrey Hawke, director of Grand Haven Department of Pubic Safety; a Flag Color Guard, Freddy Smith and Michael Stressman; and the American Legion Riders.
Past Commander Chris Jarvis, dressed in his firefighter uniform, had the honor of Ringing the Bell in memory of the fallen.
Several local law enforcement agencies flew huge American flags from the top of their ladder trucks. Grand Haven Township Fire Safety had its trucks out in front of its station on 168th Avenue, and in front of those trucks, firefighters uniforms to honor those who died 21 years ago.
