Several people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on Lake Michigan Drive (M-45) near Sessions Drive in Tallmadge Township late Saturday afternoon.
Police said a 2013 Chevrolet Impala was traveling east on Lake Michigan Drive and made an abrupt lane change to avoid a vehicle slowing in front of it. In the process, the Impala made contact with another eastbound vehicle, which caused the Impala to veer into oncoming westbound traffic, where it was struck by a GMC pickup truck.
