Marine Deputy Pete Hewett (standing, second from left) of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office speaks to trainees in the pool at the Spring Lake Fitness & Aquatic Center at Spring Lake High School during the weeklong Marine Officer Academy.
HOLLAND — In preparation for a busy summer boating season, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office trains civilians to be marine officers who can enforce marine law out on the water.
“Into the summer season, we’re busy,” said Lt. Eric Westveer of the Sheriff’s Office. “To pull 15 guys off the road is not feasible because of call volumes, financially … so we bring in seasonal employees who will work the boats for the summer, and in the wintertime they’ll do boater safety classes and open houses.”
