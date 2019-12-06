Isabella Maxfield, 10, pulled on a pair of sparkly gray boots after filling her shopping cart with gifts for her family. She assured Grand Haven Township firefighter Matthew Kirby that the footwear fit, as he squatted down to check where her toe was in the boot.
Kendra Stevens, 11, said she hoped to buy a Hydro Flask for herself if there was any money left over after buying gifts for her five sisters, uncle, grandpa – “and my mom, of course.” Deputy Karina Doornewerd of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office assisted Stevens in her search.
The girls were among the 30 children shopping at the Walmart store in Grand Haven Township and 60 more kids at the nearby Meijer store during the Shop with a Hero event late Wednesday afternoon and evening. In years past, the event was called Shop with a Sheriff.
Officers from the Sheriff’s Office, firefighters from Grand Haven Township Fire Rescue, paramedics from the North Ottawa Community Hospital ambulance service and Ottawa County victim advocates assisted the children at the two locations, along with County Commissioner Greg DeJong.
“I think it’s a great event,” said Meijer Store Director Robin Owczarzak. “It’s great to be able to give back to the community.”
Both Meijer and Walmart donated funds for the event. Private donations were also accepted, enough so that the children each had about $100 to spend.
“This takes a little burden off their families,” said Sarah Elliott, homeless liaison for Grand Haven Area Public Schools. “Tonight, it’s not coming out of their food budget.”
Elliott helps find the families in need of assistance to determine which children are invited to participate in the event.
“It gives kids an opportunity to put gifts under the tree, too,” Elliott said. “And it’s a great lesson ... watching them figure out the money.”
Another Ottawa County Shop with a Hero event will take place Dec. 11 at Meijer stores in Jamestown Township and Jenison.
Donations for future Shop with a Hero events can be made at the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office headquarters at the Fillmore complex in West Olive.
The Sheriff’s Office is also a drop-off location for Toys for Tots. The boxes are accessible to the public during business hours through Dec. 13.
