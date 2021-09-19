HOLLAND — There was a report of shots fired in Holland Township just after 1 a.m. Sunday, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to a business on Butternut Drive, near Riley Street, where the shots were reported in the parking lot. Authorities said there was a large gathering of people at the scene when they arrived and witnesses reported gunshots in the parking lot. The Sheriff's Office said they also found evidence to support what the witnesses said.
