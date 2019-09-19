SL man arraigned in fatal crash case

A Spring Lake man was arraigned on a felony charge Thursday for what police say was a two-vehicle, nearly head-on collision that killed the other driver.
Daniel Allan Beckley Jr., 28, was charged with operating while intoxicated causing death. Ottawa County Judge Craig Bunce ordered a preliminary exam, set for Friday, Sept. 27.
Beckley faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the charge, which stems from a fatal accident on Sept. 6.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old Jennylynn Carletto of Muskegon was killed in the crash on 148th Avenue, north of State Road, in Spring Lake Township. Carletto was traveling north in a Ford Escape when Beckley’s Dodge pickup truck crossed the center line. The truck continued for a few hundred feet beyond the crash before it went off the road and stopped next to a house, according to reports.
Carletto was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputy Bruce Hoisington of the Sheriff's Office responded to the crash. Upon examining Beckley's car, he noticed several empty bottles of Smirnoff Ice Green Apple, as well as empty beer cans, according to court transcripts. There was also a glass marijuana pipe and a bottle of prescription drugs on the floor of the truck.
Hoisington said the truck's registration and insurance were expired.
The first officer on the scene noted that Beckley smelled strongly of alcohol, Hoisington said. Beckley refused sobriety tests on the scene, but after a warrant was obtained, a blood test was conducted.
During a medical exam at North Ottawa Community Hospital, Beckley said he could not remember crashing into another vehicle, according to court transcripts.
Bunce had set Beckley’s bond at $25,000 cash/surety, and on Thursday added items to the terms of the bond: Beckley is required to not use or possess alcohol nor any controlled substance; must submit to alcohol or drug testing upon the request of any police, court or probation officer; not use or purchase a firearm or other dangerous weapon; not engage in any verbally or physically abusive behavior; submit to warrantless searches of person, residence or vehicle; and be placed on a cam unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.