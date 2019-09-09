A 28-year-old Spring Lake man is expected to be arraigned on a charge of drunken driving causing death when he appears in Ottawa County District Court, possibly later this week.
Daniel Allan Beckley Jr. was lodged in the Ottawa County Jail, but bonded out about an hour before his expected video arraignment Monday in District Court in Grand Haven. A jail deputy informed Judge Craig Bunce that Beckley had already been released when the judge asked for a public defender to be on hand when Beckley was to be arraigned shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Bunce said that a magistrate had set Beckley’s bond at $25,000 cash/surety when the man was lodged in the county jail over the weekend.
Early Monday evening, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Beckley had been charged in relation to the crash.
The drunken driving causing death charge carries a possible penalty of up to 15 years in prison.
The judge said that Beckley is to be arraigned on the charge in connection with a fatal crash that occurred Friday on 148th Avenue, north of State Road, in Spring Lake Township. Sixty-year-old Jennylynn Carletto of Muskegon was killed in the crash that occurred shortly after 1 p.m.
The Sheriff’s Office reported that Carletto was traveling north on the two-lane road in a 2009 Ford Escape when a southbound 2003 Dodge pickup truck crossed the centerline and hit her vehicle almost head-on.
Carletto was pronounced dead at the scene.
Beckley’s vehicle continued for a few hundred feet beyond the crash, went off the road and finally stopped next to a house on the east side of the road.
Police said that speed was definitely a factor in the crash.
Beckley was not injured, but was “cleared medically at North Ottawa Community Hospital,” police said.
The crash is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.