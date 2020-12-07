A Spring Lake man will evade prison time as long as he pays back almost $25,000 that authorities say he embezzled from two former employers in 2019 and 2020.
Patrick S. Hall, 37, was ordered to be on probation for 36 months when he was sentenced Monday in Ottawa County Circuit Court. He was also ordered to pay back a little more than $12,000 each to Tuffy Muffler of Holland and Lakeside Auto of Spring Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.