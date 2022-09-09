An 82-year-old Spring Lake man was sent to the hospital with critical injuries Friday afternoon after driving through a stop sign and colliding with another vehicle, police said.
The crash happened at about 1:17 p.m. The Spring Lake man was driving a Volvo sedan west on Taft Street in Spring Lake Township when he disregarded the stop sign at 168th Avenue and was struck by a southbound Ford Focus, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
